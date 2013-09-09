Iggy Azalea ft. T.I. – “Change Your Life” [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea takes her Sin City experience to the next level in the visual for “Change Your Life,” the latest single from her upcoming debut album, The New Classic.

This is pretty much a tale following the Aussie rapper, who plays a showgirl that gets swept off her feet by Hustle Gang’s T.I. In the course of the events that precede and follow their rendezvous, viewers are treated to numerous scenes featuring an often scantily clad Azalea. We assume this won’t ruffle many feathers.

Also prepare to be marveled by the beautiful display of color that ranges from Las Vegas’ neon lights to the ominous use of nightfall towards the end.

The New Classic is set to release some time this fall. Be sure to check back as the date becomes readily available. Check out Iggy Azalea and T.I.P. in “Change Your Life” below.

Photo: YouTube