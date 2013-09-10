Kanye West Disses Ray J During Jimmy Fallon Performance [VIDEO]

Kanye West took us to church yesterday evening during his performance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Remember that this was in a proverbial sense, of course.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder enlisted legendary crooner Charlie Wilson, house band The Roots, and a kids choir to assist with a live rendition of Yeezus’ closing track, “Bound 2.”

“Brandy little sister lame, he know it now,” chanted Ye, changing the opening line to address the elephant in the room. With that finally out of his system, West led the charge on a jazzier take of the soulful cut. Uncle Charlie may have been the star of this showing because of his buttery smooth vocals.

Fans of the Chicago MC will have an opportunity to see him perform “Bound 2” and more on the “Yeezus” Tour, which begins October 19. West will travel to 23 cities with Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar as his wingman on most embarkments. Dates that will not feature the good kid from a m.A.A.d city will have special guest. See the schedule here.

Watch Kanye West and company perform “Bound 2” below.

Photo: Late Night With Jimmy Fallon