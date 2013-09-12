Drake Sued For $50K Over OVO Owl Pendants [PHOTOS]

Drake‘s attorney fees must be through the roof. That same stylist that sued the Toronto rapper for $75,000 over unpaid services has also filed a $50,000 lawsuit claiming Drizzy ripped off the owl pendant he designed.

TMZ reports:

The jeweler Baden Baden Inc. (owned by designer Michael Raphael) filed the lawsuit, claiming Drizzy hired the company to make a custom diamond-studded platinum owl pendant back in January … and paid $49,204.

Then in June … BB claims gold duplicates of the pendant started surfacing on Drake’s Instagram.

According to the lawsuit, BB claims Drake took its original design, copied it, and handed out the knockoffs to his pals.

Baden Baden is suing for copyright infringement, demanding unspecified damages, and asking the court to force Drake to hand over the owl copies.

One potential sticking point — Drake’s been using the owl logo for years … it’s the freakin’ cover of his 2011 mixtape.