Future – “Substitute Everything” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It sounds like Future took a long look at the man in the mirror and recorded his findings on “Substitute Everything.” Continuing his Honest campaign, the hit making rapper gets extremely candid about his life, family, and the like.

“Today I took a Xany/ I started missing family/ I don’t see them as much/ I know they feel abandoned/ I’m working til I pass out, and they don’t understand it,” Future reflects. The Atlanta native goes on to explain why drug use is a coping mechanism for the mishaps in his life. With that said, don’t expect to party to this song.

“Substitute Everything” appears on DJ X-Rated & DJ Esco’s Drugs mixtape.

Additionally, Future just released a visual for his single and title track “Honest.” His forthcoming LP releases November 26 via Freebandz/Epic Records. Hear “Substitute Everything” below.

[via HHNM]

DOWNDLOAD: Future – “Substitute Everything”

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired