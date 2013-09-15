LeBron James Marries Savannah Brinson In San Diego

LeBron James is now sporting a wedding ring. Yesterday (Sept. 14), King James and his longtime girlfriend, Savannah Brinson, were married in San Diego.

The ceremony, and weekend festivities including a brunch on Sunday (Sept . 15), were kept relatively under wraps, but details are starting to trickle out. According to US Weekly, the couple was married at the Capella Chapel at the Grand Del Mar hotel in front of 200 guests. Attendees included Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Jay Z.

R&B crooner Ne-Yo was also in attendance and sang his hit “Let Me Love You” at the wedding reception.

The Associated Press details some of the measures James took to prevent his wedding day from turning into a media circus.

Intense security measures surrounded the wedding, and even some of the invited guests were unclear on some specific details in the days leading up to the long-awaited event that came less than three months after James and the Heat won their second straight NBA title. Guests were ushered into the wedding areas under the cover of tents, and television footage taken by news helicopters showed that even umbrellas were used to protect the identity of those arriving… And while some with ties to James, such as Wade and his actress girlfriend Gabrielle Union, tweeted that they were in the San Diego area for a wedding, none released any details Saturday night – since one of the many rules of the wedding was believed to be that no phones would be allowed.

Congratulates to LeBron James and Savannah Brinson James.

