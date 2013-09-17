Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse” [LISTEN]

Hip-Hop permeates pop music yet again on a new record by Katy Perry called “Dark Horse,” featuring the trippy king Juicy J. This is the follow up to “Roar” and the first promotional single from the singer’s upcoming fourth studio album Prism.

The multiplatinum songstress finds comfort on a song riddled with explorative sounds. She and her rap counterpart give their take on love and relationships, as chords with the plateaus of Top 40 radio written all over them echo throughout the track.

“She’s a beast, I call her karma/ She eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer/ Be careful, try not to lead her on/ Shorty on steroids because her heart is so strong,” spits the Juiceman.

Again, “Dark Horse” will appear on Katy Perry’s Prism LP, due in stores October 22. Hear the cut below.

—

Photo: YouTube