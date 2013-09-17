Big Sean & Naya Rivera Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

Many artists, actors, models and the like have found themselves in the midst of a photo shoot with renowned photographer Terry Richardson. Following A$AP Rocky‘s recent appearance, Big Sean and his girlfriend Naya Rivera are the latest to appear on the iconic white wall.
Both took a range of photos, but it’s Rivera’s flicks and accompanying under-boob that will draw much commentary. Whether it’s positive or negative remains to be seen.
Additionally, the Glee star released a lyric video for her new single “Sorry,” featuring Sean. Find that below and see a gallery of the couple’s pictures from Terry Richardson’s studio.
—
Photo: Terry Richardson
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED