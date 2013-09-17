2013 Soul Train Awards Announced, Kendrick Lamar Leads With 6 Nominations

The 2013 Soul Train Awards are going down on November 8 in Las Vegas. Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson will be hosting the show while Kendrick Lamar leads the list of nominees in 12 categories with a total of six nominations, including “Best New Artist” and “Album Of The Year.”

K. Dot has plenty of competition from the R&B delegation with Miguel, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, Chris Brown and Tamar Braxton all earning five nominations a piece.

“We are thrilled to bring the Soul Train Awards back to Las Vegas with a star-studded lineup that honors and celebrates icons and break-through artists alike,” said Paxton Baker, General Manager and Executive Vice President of CENTRIC, via a press statement. “We rolled the dice and hit the jackpot with Anthony as host and are excited to see what magical moments he will bring to the Orleans Arena during this year’s Soul Train Awards.”

Although the Soul Train Awards tape on November 8 at the Orleans Arena, the ceremony won’t be aired until December 1 on CENTRIC and BET at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo: Made In America/Getty

