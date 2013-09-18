J. Cole ft. TLC – “Crooked Smile” [VIDEO]

As promised, J. Cole returns with his long awaited visual for “Crooked Smile,” a Born Sinner standout featuring TLC. But this may not be what you expected.

The Roc Nation MC paints a picture of how two lives intertwine during the course of a day in a treatment dedicated to Aiyana Stanley-Jones. One character, played by himself, has a questionable profession, but is a committed family man trying to provide for his loved ones. The other is a lot like Cole; they just operate on opposite sides of the track.

Neither T-Boz or Chilli appear in the treatment.

If anything, this video will inspire many to read up on Jones’ story. Watch the emotions flair in “Crooked Smile” below. Be sure to notice the subtle details, and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube