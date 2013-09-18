Drake’s OVO Clothing To Host One-Day Pop Up Shops

Even though he was subject to massive slander, and plenty of praise, when his third album, Nothing Was The Same leaked early, Drake will keep his OVO hustle going into the official release date. The YMCMB rapper will bring his OVO clothing brand to life at a series of one day only “Compliments Of The Company” pop up shops throughout three different cities tomorrow (September 19).



Fans and hypebeasts alike in the New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto areas can line up to cop select pieces from October’s Very Own fall collection at the unique pop up shops, included an installation at NYC’s ALIFE, listed below.

No word if Drizzy’s infamous leather DaDa ensemble from the “No New Friends” video will be up for sale, though.

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, will be officially in stores September 24.

Photo: The Source Magazine

