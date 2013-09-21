J. Cole Brings Out TLC & Miguel At iHeart Radio Fest [VIDEO]

J. Cole had a place in the fold of the iHeart Radio Fest in Las Vegas. At a show that also donned performances by Elton John, Queen, .fun, and more, the Roc Nation held no punches with surprise appearances by TLC and Miguel.

This is fitting since both acts assisted on “Crooked Smile” and “Power Trip,” the two successful singles from Born Sinner. The crowd was highly receptive to both surprises, and sang along accordingly.

See footage of J. Cole and company performing at a packed out MGM Grand Arena during day one of the annual event below.

