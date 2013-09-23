Drake To Release A Track Featuring Wu-Tang Clan Soon

Many accused Drake of trolling to the nth degree when he released “Wu-Tang Forever,” a song similar to his cannon of melodic tracks that features minimal signs of Wu-Tang Clan influence. However, the OVO founder revealed that he has a song featuring the legendary collective during a sit down with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson.

Drizzy was calm, cool, and collected on the hot seat of the veteran journalist’s popular CRWN interview series. Meanwhile, speculators, media personalities, and more adamantly provided the Internets with photos and updates on the discussion.

Through that conduit, the world discovered that the Toronto MC had something on wax featuring The Wu. “Drake confirmed he’s got a track w/ the Wu. It’s coming soon,” tweeted onlooker Chris Uño. A host of others shared variations of the same message.

The capacity at which Drake and Wu-Tang collaborated is currently unknown. There have been rumors of “Wu-Tang Forever” remix, but don’t be surprised if it’s an entirely new song all together.

Part one of the CRWN footage will debut Wednesday, September 25, on the new and improved Myspace; there will be three installments. From our understanding, he also shared a heartfelt story explaining why he penned “Too Much,” gave his take on Kendrick Lamar and “Control,” and more.

