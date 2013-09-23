CLOSE
Justin Timberlake Debuts The 20/20 Experience Tracks “True Blood” & “Only When I Walk Away” [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake said that The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) is much darker that the first installment, and that’s apparent based on the new material released thus far. Over the weekend, the former *NSYNC frontman premiered new jams titled “True Blood” and “Only When I Walk Away” that further reaffirmed the album’s aforementioned description.

Las Vegas’ third annual iHeartRadio Music Festival was the locale for said performance. The pair of unheard tracks were heard in a set that included familiar hits like “My Love,” “Sexy Back,” and more.

“True Blood” is an uptempo tune with a distinct baseline — expect Timbaland’s audio experience to greatly differ from the live version, though. Then there’s “Only When I Walk Away,” which features Timberlake singing a lot more aggressive that fans are accustomed to hearing.

The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) releases September 30.

Catch the former song at 4:15 and the latter at 41:50. Also, see Justin Timberlake and his band, The Tennessee Kids, perform The Jackson’s “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)” on the following page.

