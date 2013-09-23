Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) Album Stream [LISTEN]

Not to be omitted from the list of noteworthy September releases, Justin Timberlake strategically streams his forthcoming The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) album a week in advance much like he did with part one in February.

With singles like “Take Back the Night,” and more recently “TKO,” the Memphis crooner hopes to recreate the magic (and presumably the sales) we saw earlier this year. Now, listeners have an opportunity to digest his new, 11-track body of work.

Features are limited to Drake on track three, “Cabaret,” and Timberlake‘s “Suit & Tie” wing-man Jay Z on a new tune titled “Murder.”

Timbaland remains at the helm of J.T.’s production, which certifies another LP that’s pleasing to the ear. Will it measure up to it’s predecessor, though? You’ll have to hit the stream via iTunes to see.

The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) officially releases September 30.

—

Photo: YouTube