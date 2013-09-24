Drake Discusses NWTS, Growing Up, & More On Chelsea Lately [VIDEO]

Nothing Was The Same is the topic of conversation as Drake treks the country to promote his latest LP. Last night, he sat on the hot seat at Chelsea Lately where he also discussed his role in Anchorman 2, discussed the album’s artwork, his financial strife while growing up, and more.

Host Chelsea Handler teased the Grammy winner with joke after joke and a host of sexual innuendoes, as per usual. However, the convo took a slightly serious turn when the MC was asked about his Bar Mitzvah and why his family couldn’t afford one that was up to par.

“I grew up in a nice neighborhood, but my family didn’t have money. That’s a common misconception,” Drizzy explained. “My mother was a hardworking woman and she did have us in a nice area, because obviously, she does care about her family. We only had the basement of these other people’s [house].”

On a lighter note, Drake is more than financially stable these days, and his third studio project, Nothing Was The Same, is in stores now. Find it on iTunes. See the full interview below.

[via Yardie/MrWorldPremiere]

