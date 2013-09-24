Drake Speaks On “Pound Cake,” Says “I’m the Big Homie, Too” [VIDEO]

There’s always an understated tension — one of an impending threat on both sides, but non violent in nature — whenever Drake and Jay Z appear together on wax. That said, MTV spoke with the former to discuss “Pound Cake,” him proclaiming his greatness, and more.

Hov’s closing verse on the aforementioned track ushers in “Paris Morton Music 2,” another song that the OVO rapper opens with, “F**k all that ‘happy to be here’ sh*t that y’all want me on/ I’m the big homie, they still be tryna lil bro me, dog/ Like I should fall in line, like I should alert n***as when I’m ’bout to drop something crazy and not say I’m the greatest of my generation.”

On the line, Drake says, “That’s the first time I’ve ever said that before. On this album I’m extremely aware of where I’m at and nobody can tell me differently. I’m the big homie too.”

However, he acknowledged Jay’s potent opening line, too. “I had Benzes before you had braces,” quoted the Toronto native. But according to him, it’s all in good fun and he enjoys any opportunity to spit alongside the legendary MC.

Hear what Drake had to say in the full interview below.

Photo: MTV