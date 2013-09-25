Jay Z & Barneys New York Reveal Collaborative “A New York Holiday” Collection [PHOTOS]

Barneys New York has announced its long rumored holiday collection with Jay Z. The collection is called “A New York Holiday,” which Barneys touts as “celebrating the spirit of the city,” and includes collabs with enough prestigious fashion houses to make Kanye West and A$AP Rocky jealous, including Balenciaga, Balmain, Rick Owens and Stutterheim. Part of the deal includes a gallery space and scholarship money for the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The Jay Z curated products will be available at the BNY SCC Gallery, which will be a space at Barneys dedicated to the partnership between luxury department store and Hova, starting November 20. The colors used in these collaborations will be strictly black, white, gold and silver. Other fashion houses and designers that created apparel like rings, blankets and jackets with Jigga’s stamp of approval include Lanvin, The Elder Statesman, En Noir, Hoorsenbuhs, Just Don, Proenza Schouler, Acne Studios and Cutler & Gross. Also, , Barneys New York’s Madison Avenue windows will feature an interactive holiday installation created by the “Picasso Baby” rapper, visual artist Joanie Lemercier and Barneys New York Creative Director Dennis Freedman, that incorporates video mapping, LED light design and projections in the display.

“With this project, Barneys New York and I were able to take the slickness, energy, and innovation of New York City and translate that into quality, timeless pieces,” said Jay Z via a press release. “Everything that encompasses ‘A New York Holiday’—the items chosen, the amazing designers that participated, the windows, the design of the BNY SCC Gallery—represents a perfect example of a unique and groundbreaking collaboration that I hope demonstrates how inspiring New York has been to me.”

But Jay Z collab with Barneys isn’t just to stunt on Madison Avenue. Barneys New York will donate 25 percent of sales from “A New York Holiday” to the Shawn Carter Foundation, which creates scholarships for students. A launch event to benefit Jay Z’s foundation is also planned to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Check out some pieces from the collection including a Shawn ‘JAY Z’ Carter for The Elder Statesman blanket and a Shawn ‘JAY Z’ Carter for Stutterheim raincoat, in the gallery.

Photos: Barneys

