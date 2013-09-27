Kanye West Spazzes On Paparazzi, Calls Him “Bloodsucking Mosquito” [VIDEO]

For all the talk of Kanye West having a bad temper, and a proficiency in Twitter slander, in this case he has a legitimate beef. Yeezy snapped on photographers last night that were snapping pics of him in his driveway at 4 a.m. Four in the morning b.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye was at his bachelor pad at 4 AM, when several photogs (not TMZ) approached him as he was getting in his car to leave …. and asked about his feud with Jimmy Kimmel. It appears Kim is also there. Sources say he and Kim were on their way to the airport with the final stop — Paris. Take a look at the video. An infuriated Kanye lunges at the photog but it does not appear there is any physical contact. It looks as if the photogs are standing on his driveway — which is a trespass.

In the video (see below), Yeezy is seen telling the paps multiple times to “shut the f-ck up” and stop asking him questions.

“Pick a profession with some type of respect to it,” said Yeezy before getting into his gullwinged whip.

Was Kanye West in his right to be pissed? Let us know what you think in the comments. Check out the video of the irate Yeezy and out of pocket paparazzi below.

http://cdnapi.kaltura.com/p/591531/sp/59153100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/13388302/partner_id/591531

—

Photo: TMZ