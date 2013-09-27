Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Kanye West’s Slander [VIDEO]

Jimmy Kimmel clearly isn’t sweating the fact that he is now the target of Kanye West’s ire. After, and while, Yeezy was slandering him on Twitter, the talk show host was cracking jokes about the situation on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Besides reading some of Kanye West’s tweets out load, Kimmel also revealed some of the conversation the two supposedly had on the phone prior to the rapper/producer’s public tirade.

“I am the most powerful voice in media, I am Pac,” Kimmel alleges Yeezy said.

Well, considering his tendency for grandiose claims, you can’t say that Yeezy making such claims isn’t feasible. Watch Kimmel react to being in a “rap feud” in the video below.

—

Photo: