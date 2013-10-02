Jay Z Links With Hublot For Limited Edition Shawn Carter Classic Fusion Watches [PHOTOS]

While Kanye West may have trouble politicking with these corporations, Jay Z is flourishing off them. The Vanity Fair magazine cover subject has teamed with renowned luxury watchmaker Hublot to create a pair of Shawn Carter Classic Fusion watches that you can pick up, if your bank account is chunky.

According to High Snobiety, Hova designed two different timepieces with the Swiss watchmaker. The Shawn Carter by Hublot Classic Fusion features the Shawn Carter logo in its dial and measures 45mm in diameter, features HUB1300 hand-wound movement is a thin 2.90mm thick.

As for the prices, are you gainfully employed? The Classic Fusion comes in two versions; black ceramic and yellow gold. The black ceramic model will cost $17,900, and to make you feel better is limited to a run of 250. The yellow gold model clocks in at $33,900 and be limited to 100.

Both watches are part of the Jay Z and Barney New York’s’ “A New York Holiday” collection, whose Pop Up shop will open on November 20. You will also be able to pick up the watches at select Hublot shops, too.

That’s right. To roll with Hova in the wristwatch game, you better have almost $18K, just to start. Check out detailed images of the timepieces in the gallery.

Photos: High Snobiety, Hublot, Hodinkee

