Joey Bada$$ & Kirk Knight Freestyle On DJ Semtex Show [VIDEO]

Anytime the Pro Era clique is in the building, it’s safe to assume that they’ll have lyrics to go. At least, such was the case during Joey Bada$$ and Kirk Knight‘s recent appearance on the DJ Semtex Show over the pond.

The Brooklyn MCs and the renowned disc jockey kept conversation at a minimum for roughly 15 minutes. Instead, the wordsmiths communicated in bar form over a bevy of beats ranging from Nas’ “One Love” to Consequence’s “Grammy Family.”

Fans haven’t seen much new material from Bada$$, outside of a few guest verses, since he released his Summer Knights project early last summer. The young MC is currently working on his proper debut, B4.DA.$$, set to release early 2014.

See the Pro Era lyricists freestyle below.

