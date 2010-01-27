So Icey Artist & Wacka Flocka Flame Comrade Fires Back At Brisco

“Face down, A$$ up like a Slore.”

Apparently, the artists of So Icey Entertainment don’t take too kindly to people throwing rocks in their direction. Outside of Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman and Wacka Flocka Flame, who even know that the label even had any other artists in the stable?

Evidently they do as artist Frenchie looks to defend his team after shots were fired by Brisco with the release of the diss record “Waka Blaka” shortly after Flame was robbed and shot twice earlier this month.

According to Brisco his diss was only a response to Gucci who had made reference to him being robbed off one of his mixtapes.

And of course, there was a whole bunch of idle threats, lots of talk about a lack of street credibility and all the usual ingredients that these rappers keep mixing when they see the video camera’s light go red to record.

Guess that there will be more in store from Brisco and So Icey Entertainment. See what happens when OJ Da Juiceman is left in charge?