Fans Preview Beyoncé’s 2014 Calender [PHOTOS]

We’re sure die hard Beyoncé fans are on top of this info, but for everyone else, the songstress will release her first ever calendar for 2014 Tuesday, October 15. Today, we receive an early preview courtesy of a few devoted Beyhive members.

As always, Mrs. Carter showed that it possible to be both tantalizing and classy at the same. Though some months are missing, the pictures show the songstress sporting an array of ensembles — some show more skin than others.

The calendar cannot be seen in full until next week, but you can purchase it now via Beyoncé‘s website. See the preview flicks in the gallery on the following pages.

—

Photo: Twitter

