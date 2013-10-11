Cam’ron Talks Root Of Jay Z Beef, Relationship With Ma$e, & More [VIDEO]

Cam’ron has been very transparent as of late, and he continued his string of public appearances this morning with The Breakfast Club. There, he discussed pretty much everything, including the root of his beef with Jay Z, Vado accusing him of being disloyal, where his relationship with Ma$e stands, and more.

On how things went sour with Hov, Killa Cam said, “When I got there [Roc-A-Fella], I went over there very polite because they already had their situation established.”

The Harlem native recalled asking Roc-A-Fella’s poster boy to collaborate on a track to no avail. But this changed when Dipset started to gain notoriety. “We just started heating up, and he [Jay Z] just put himself on a couple of songs, but I wasn’t feeling what he did, so I took him off the song.”

With the pot already stirred, Cam’ron said any possibility of having a camaraderie with Jay tanked when Dame Dash offered him the Vice President position without consulting the Brooklyn rapper.

Photo: Power 105.1

