Clipse Host Benefit Concert For Haiti

Terrence and Gene Thornton better known as Malice and Pusha T of the Clipse are latest to host a benefit concert in support of Haiti.

The brothers are utilizing their PlayCloths clothing line to host a clothing drive and concert to raise funds for the embattled nation.

Taking place Friday January 29, they’ll travel down south to Antioch, Tennessee to host the event at PhatKaps clothing boutique.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet and participants are encouraged to bring new or used clothing before enjoying the concert at 8.

Joining the Clipse are NO B.O.T.S.& Future along with a surprise guest DJ.