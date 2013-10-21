Eminem To Take Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole On Tour

Eminem will be heading out on the “Rapture” tour, and he’s bringing Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole along for the ride. The only downside is that the trio will only be performing in the Land Down Under.

Beginning February 15, Em and company will grace four stages over seven days in Australia and New Zealand. In addition to Lamar and Cole, Australian rap star 360 and New Zealand wordsmith David Dallas will also appear with the American rap stars.

There’s also word the Action Bronson and Chance The Rapper will be there as well, but no official word has been given.

The “Rapture” tour will support Eminem’s forthcoming Marshall Mathers LP 2 album, due to release November 5.

[via Billboard]

“Rapture” 2014 Australasian Tour Dates:

Feb. 15 – Auckland, Western Springs

Feb. 19 – Melbourne, Etihad Stadium

Feb. 20 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Feb. 22 – Sydney, ANZ Stadium

—

Photo: Instagram