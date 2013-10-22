Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Officially Engaged [PHOTOS]

Last night (Oct. 21), Kanye West finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kim Kardashian. In a not so shocking move, she said yes.

In true Yeezy fashion, the rapper/producer made sure his proposal was nothing short of epic. According to E! News, West rented out an entire stadium, AT&T Park in San Francisco, to pop the question in front of friends and family on his now fiancee’s birthday. Also, there was a 50-person orchestra performing his baby mama’s favorite Lana Del Ray tune. This will be the “Stronger” rapper’s first marriage, and Kardashian’s third.

We’re guessing KimYe’s marriage will last longer than the 72 days Kardashian’s matrimony to NBA forward Kris Humphries lasted, though.

West and Kardashian share a daughter, North West, who was born in June. Previously, it was rumored that West had proposed shortly after the baby’s birth. Yeezy is currently on the Yeezus tour, which is scheduled to hit San Jose tonight (Oct. 22).

Congratulations to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Check out photos of the big ass, 15 carat engagement ring and the words “Pleeease Marry Meee!!!” on the stadium’s jumbotron in the gallery.

Photo: WENN.com, Instagram

