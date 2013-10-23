Before The Fame: 10 Dope Kendrick Lamar Moments Pre-GKMC

Today (October 22), marks the first anniversary of Kendrick Lamar‘s critically acclaimed debut good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Since then, we’ve seen the West Coaster go from a promising MC to become one of the game’s undeniable superstars. If Drake is numero uno, then K. Dot is a clear second choice for the top out. And that’s merely because of his Toronto counterpart’s accomplishments.

With a platinum album — he’s one of four new artists achieve this feat in the past five years — and the bars to boot, TDE’s first to make it is on a trajectory to rise even higher.

Early adopters have been privy to the Kendrick’s talents for some time. For those who weren’t, we provide a trip down memory lane that shows some of the talented wordsmith’s dopest moment pre-good kid, m.A.A.d city. In fact, these predate both Section.80 and O(verly) D(edicated) in most cases.

Relive the good kid’s come up here.

Photo: TDE

