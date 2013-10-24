Eminem’s New Single To Feature Rihanna

Eminem is laying the path to make sure his new album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, is one of the year’s top sellers. The Detroit rapper’s next proper single is called “The Monster” and will feature Pop singer and Instagram thirst generator Rihanna.

According to Hip Hop N More, Em’s official new single will be available and impacting on radio on Monday, October 28. Previously, the Shady Records honcho dropped rappity rap cut called “Rap Gods.” Besides earning praise for its abundance of flows, the song has also drawn criticism over its homophobic lyrics.

Previously, Em and Rih Rih linked up for the smash sing;e “Love The Way You Lie” from his 2010 album Recovery. Slim Shady also appeared on “Love The Way You Lie (Part II”) off Rihanna’s Loud album and on “Numb” off of her latest Unapologetic album. Down the line, Em will be taking Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole along for his “Rapture” tour in New Zealand and Australia in February.

MMLP2 is due in stores on November 5. Will you be picking up a copy? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram