Joey Bada$$ ft. Maverick Sabre – “My Yout (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Idle rappers don’t flourish, so Joey Bada$$ goes ahead and drops a remix to “My Yout,” featuring the vocals of the UK’s Maverick Sabre. This version will be appearing on the BK MC’s forthcoming Summer Knights EP.

The island flavored instrumental was hooked up by Badas$$ go to beatsmith and Pro Era member Chuck Strangers. Joey Bada$$’s vocals stay the same, but Maverick Sabre takes the place of Collie Budz on this remix.

The Summer Knights EP, which is out October 29, will be a streamlined version of the Summer Knights mixtape and “My Yout (Remix)” is one of the two new cuts on the project. Listen below.

—

Photo: Green Label