Drake Is A Walking Calvin Klein Advertisement [PHOTOS]

We’re not certain if Drake was wearing any Calvin Klein during his birthday spree but he definitely performs in the high end label. Italo Zucchelli is CK’s Men’s Creative Director and he went out his way to create custom designs for Drake to rock while he’s putting crowds in a tizzy on his Would You Like A Tour? pillage.

One of the highlighted selections has the direct cloud design that accented the Nothing Was The Same artwork.

No slander this time around, though. This is actually a cool idea.

Reports NYDaily News:

The famous US brand’s menswear designer Italo Zucchelli has created a number of looks for the rapper’s new tour. Drake’s 2013 North American tour, which hits Toronto, Ontario Thursday evening at the Air Canada Centre will see the Canadian rapper sporting a mix of custom-made and runway pieces from the men’s Calvin Klein Collection lines. The first looks feature the photographic print from Zucchelli’s Spring 2014 collection which also matches the clouds and blue sky depicted on the front cover of Drake’s latest album ‘Nothing Was the Same.’ The second shows off the designer’s sure touch with technical fabrics, neon and reflective accent details, while the third set is composed of total-looks in denim, one of the Calvin Klein brand’s most famous legacies.

As of right now, the gear seems to be exclusive to Drake’s camp, we’ll be sure to let you know immediately. Check out the gallery to see if there’s anything you would actually sport.

