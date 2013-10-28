Chris Brown Altercation Happened Because Of “Photobombing” & Included Gay Slur

Details are beginning to emerge surrounding the arrest of Chris Brown and his bodyguard for allegedly punching a man outside of a Washington D.C. hotel this weekend. Reports say the altercation began when the victim and his friend photobombed a photo Brown was taking with a pair of female fans.

TMZ reports that Brown got into an argument with a man outside of the W Hotel around 4:30 am on Saturday night/Sunday morning (Oct. 28). It is unconfirmed who threw the first punch, but the man ended up with a broken nose and was hospitalized. Both Brown and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with felony assault.

Although the initial police report said it was Brown’s bodyguard that broke the victim’s nose, it has since been revised to say it was Brown’s punch that did the damage.

Supposedly, Brown said, “I’m not into this gay s**t, I’m into boxing,” before delivering the fade.

Needless to say, the victim plans to hire a lawyer and press charges.

However, Brown’s team denies this happened. Instead, they claim the man was attempting to enter the “Fine China” singer’s tour bus. Apparently Brown was preventing the gentleman from sneaking onto the bus after previously stopping the two aforementioned women from entering the vehicle.

The incident puts Brown’s freedom in jeopardy. If he is found guilty of violating his parole, the singer will be facing four years in prison stemming from his assault on Rihanna back in 2009.

Photo: Urban Ink