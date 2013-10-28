Joey Bada$$ ft. Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers & Chuck Strangers – “My Jeep” [LISTEN]

There’s need to search hard for a traditional East Coast sound these days. Joey Bada$$ consistently brings the real and then some when he attacks the microphone. He’s still trailblazing the path he set for himself with his Summer Knights project and following the current M.O. of the game, he’s packaging his success into something lucrative.

The Summer Knights EP releases onto iTunes tomorrow (Oct. 29) and will feature new music that’s sure to gel with fans of the aforementioned free tape. Joey knows just as well as anyone that monetary support doesn’t come easy so he’s teamed up with Complex to give us all a taste of what to expect for the EP.

“My Jeep” is a throwback sound reminiscent to the days when rappers shot late night black and white videos and wore Timbalands no matter the season. In other words, this isn’t your R. Kelly’s “Jeep” song.

The Lee Bannon-produced record is bolstered by appropriate appearances in Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers and Chuck Strangers. Trek on the other side of the track and listen to the song and keep it locked because there’s more Bada$$ where this came from in the upcoming days.

Photo: Colin Kerrigan

