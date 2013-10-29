Justin Timberlake – “TKO” [VIDEO]

Things take a hell of a turn for Justin Timberlake in the visual for “T.K.O.,” the second single from The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2).

In early scenes, there’s a certain uneasy during screen time shared by the Memphis crooner and co-star Riley Keough. However, life looks well for the couple when they get affectionate in the kitchen a bit later in the treatment. But after a little resistance on Timberlake’s part, we see the situation go south quickly.

The story isn’t told linearly, so you’ll probably be confused how things got to such an interesting point in early scenes. Credit that to director Ryan Reichenfeld, who brought the dazzling tale to life.

The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) was Timberlake’s second number one album of the year, but it sold considerable less than it’s predecessor. Find the album via iTunes.

See the video for “T.K.O.” below.

—

Photo: YouTube