B.O.B. Releases “May 25th” Mixtape [Download Link Included]

Atlanta’s own B.O.B., also known as Bobby Ray, has been on a grind like no other as an up and coming rookie in Hip Hop.

Opting to not using his status under T.I. as part of Grand Hustle as some means of leverage, the rapper has been heavy at work to build his foundation through the mixtape circuit.

Beginning with Cloud 9 back in 2007 and the last being 2009s B.O.B. Vs. Bobby Ray, he is starting things off right with 2010 dropping the mixtape May 25.

Hosted by DJ Drama and DJ Sense, the mixtape is the prelude to the debut album Adventures of Bobby Ray which is scheduled to be released on May 25.

Features for May 25th: The Mixtape include Charles Hamilton, Asher Roth and J. Cole. Production will be delivered from Ray himself, along with Alchemist, Kanye West, and Infinity.

“Gladiators” feat. J. Cole

Check the link to download May 25th http://www.sendspace.com/pro/dl/ykcvmc