A Reminder for Lil Wayne’s “Rebirth”

Well, just in case anybody happened to forget, whether it was voluntarily or just through utter confusion, February 2 will be the day the world gets to see Lil Wayne’s new album Rebirth officially drop. Showing his dominance on the music industry, this rap/rock hybrid establishes the fact that Wayne has some stretching room to get his experimentation on.

Going from the performance on the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, fans can expect the smash “Drop The World” featuring Eminem on the upcoming release from Weezy.

Don’t be fooled, however, by the montage you are about to see and expect to hear this Lil Wayne for the upcoming project. Let’s just say things will be a little different this go around. It’s Wayne’s World.

“On Fire”

“Life is such a f-cking roller coaster then it drops/But what should I scream for this is my theme park/My minds shine even when my thoughts seem dark/Pistol on my side you don’t wanna hear that thing talk.”

A person will never know how far they will fall until they actually let go.