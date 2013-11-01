Suge Knight Calls Jimmy Iovine Member Of KKK, Disses Diddy’s Hollywood Star [VIDEO]

Former Death Row CEO, Suge Knight never plays coy when dealing with the media and his latest encounter with TMZ was exactly what you would expect when posed with on-the-spot questioning.

He is infamously known for calling out Bad Boy Records at the 1995 Source Awards as well as his run-ins with the law.

When approached about his choice in costumes for Halloween this year, his response was nothing short of inflammatory. “I’m going to be Jimmy Iovine,” the former record executive quipped. When the cameraman didn’t instantly recognize the name, he broke it down on how he apparently sees his ex-boss at Interscope.

“I’m just going to have a white sheet over my face with the eyes cut out…like the Klan,” he said, half-jokingly.

Before Iovine made continuous headlines with his Beats By Dre juncture and American Idol, he oversaw Knight’s Death Row imprint in the 1990s.

Unlike his fellow ex-mogul, Dame Dash, Suge didn’t seem to be on the outs and gave his thoughts on Kanye’s feelings towards his fiancée, Kim Kardashian’s celebrity status.

“I think Tupac should have a star [on Hollywood BLVD]. I mean s**t, Puffy got a star on there, and only thing he did was dance.” He then gave the insinuation that if Tupac didn’t get his star on the Walk of Fame, fans nationwide would start scratching all the other names off the street.

Suge Knight, ladies and gentlemen. Never at a loss for words. Watch the video and prepare to be entertained.

Photo: YouTube