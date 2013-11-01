E-40 Launches ‘Earl Stevens Selections’ Wines [PHOTOS]

Add “winemaker” next to “slang master” and “Hip-Hop legend” on E-40‘s resume. The Bay Area rapper is selling a collection of red and white wines called the “Earl Stevens Selections.”

The wines come in three flavors; Mangoscato, Function Red Blend and Moscato.

“I wanted to create my own wine because I’m a huge wine connoisseur,” said 40 Water in a press release. “I love wine and I got a name for myself so I decided to make my own.”

The spirits are produced in northern California from high quality ingredients. The “Mangoscato” flavor blends mango, citrus and apple flavors and has a kick since it’s 18% alcohol. The “Function Red Blend” is a mix of Cabernet and Zinfandel and touts aromas of raspberry and plum as well as spice, oak and vanilla. The Moscato flavor boasts the aromas of honeysuckle, gardenia, orange blossom, white cherry, apple, pear and peach along with a smooth finish.

Don’t think E-40 is leaving the rap game to strictly hawk fine liquor, though. The “Catch A Fade”rapper is dropping another triple album, The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 4, 5, 6 on December 10.

Earl Stevens Selections are available online at http://www.earlstevensselections.com. Check out some photos of the wines in the gallery.

Photos: Facebook

