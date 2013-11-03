Live From New York: Watch The YouTube Music Awards [VIDEO]

November 3rd, 2013 is now a benchmark in digital history.

It wouldn’t make much sense for the first ever YouTube Music Awards to be featured on a cable television and the event is being streamed live instantly to your PC, MacBook, phone or tablet.

As the nominations previously suggested, Hip-Hop is well represented with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and a few others in the community are set to perform as well.

Meanwhile, Spike Jonze has the honor of directing the entire show while Jason Schwartzman has the daunting task of being the master of ceremony as its blasted across the nation.

Check out the video that is streaming live below. Have another look at the nominees and push play so you get right to the action.

Photo: YouTube