Eminem Performs “Rap God” At YouTube Music Awards [VIDEO]

Eminem followed up his Saturday Night Live performance with an appearance at the first annual YouTube Music Awards. There, he gave a live rendition of “Rap God” from The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

With not a bit of studio magic in sight, Slim Shady displayed his lyrical prowess and breath control, as his longtime-friend Denaun Porter assisted with ad-libs. Yes, Em’s flow remains in tact in case you were wondering.

The veteran MC ran through the track’s tongue-twisting lines with ease, as to say that he’s still a more worthy wordsmith than most.

Unfortunately, not all of the press surrounding Em’s dazzling track has been positive. He’s actually received a lot of angst from openly gay musicians who are displeased with his word selection in a series of bars.

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 officially releases Tuesday, November 5. It dons guest appearances from Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Nate Reusse, Skylar Grey, and more. Pre-order it here.

See Eminem perform at the YouTube Music Awards below.

Photo: YouTube