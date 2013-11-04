Technically, “today” marks the 44th birthday for Sean “Diddy” Combs. But when you’re as ballerific as this Harlem hustler is, you can afford to do anything—including changing your own birthday.

The man known around the universe as Puffy, P. Diddy and Puff Daddy is celebrating another year on Earth. With nearly 20 years in the game of Hip-Hop, this mogul has done everything that one can imagine within the culture, and then remixed it. Beginning as an Uptown Records intern under the tutelage of Andre Harrell and Heavy D, this Howard University alum strived to take his “can’t stop, won’t stop” attitude to the top of the charts.

Throughout his career, Diddy launched Bad Boy Records, showcased the talents of the Notorious B.I.G. to the world, and made a steady run at being Hip-Hop’s first bona fide billionaire. As he sits atop of Forbes‘ highest paid list, this all-around everyman, arguably, has one of the illest gifts ever — a brand, spanking new cable network called Revolt TV.

With a laundry list of things to do (see: Muppets Most Wanted, upcoming King of New York remake), Diddy remains an iron man within the culture and a high-profile talent within the industry.

Although, he won’t be celebrating until November 16, we’re choosing to honor him by highlighting The 15 Most Lavish Gifts For Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Birthday.

We start off with a subtle treat. Something that no rapper can resist… a bottle of champagne:

Heidsieck Champagne

Originating from France, this bottle of expensive bubbles is a limited rarity. After being discovered in a shipwreck in 2000, only the world’s richest have been able to taste this sparkling wine, which has been selling at auction for $250,000 a bottle. It’s pocket change for any number of Diddy’s fellow Rat Pack friends, who want to wish him a beloved born-day!

