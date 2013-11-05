Future ft. Miley Cyrus & Mr. Hudson – “Real And True” [LISTEN]

Future‘s star has risen much higher since releasing Pluto, so he can afford to take more risks. Listeners can hear this fact on the rapper’s new track “Real and True,” featuring Miley Cyrus and Mr. Hudson.

This quintessential love song was produced by Future‘s go-to man behind the boards, Mike WiLL Made It. Again, the Atlanta tandem churn out another tune that’s radio friendly, but this echoes Top 40 much more than, say, “Never End” ever did.

Lush, understating chords give this tune an emotional feel. And that’s without mentioning the pop vocals from Cyrus and Mr. Hudson. “When the sun dies and the stars flee from view/ Our love will remain real and true,” sings the latter on the chorus. Future reiterates these sentiments in lines like “Can’t nobody ever love you more than me.”

“Real and True” will appear on the ATLien‘s forthcoming Honest album, due out early next year. Expect a visual for this cut to premiere on MTV November 10.

Support Future by purchasing the single via iTunes. Stream it below.

—

Photo: YouTube