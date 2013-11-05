DMX Arrested Again, To Perform On The Wendy Williams Show With Swizz Beatz

At some point DMX needs to realize that he becomes a magnet for arrest each time he sits in the driver’s seat of a car. The troubled rapper was arrested yesterday (Nov. 4) in South Carolina for a few infractions, including driving with a suspended license.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … DMX — aka Earl Simmons — was pulled over by cops at the airport in Spartanburg, SC and nailed for driving on a suspended license, driving while uninsured, and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

A rep for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport says officers noticed DMX as soon as he pulled up to the terminal — and were apparently well versed on his track record.

X is familiar with the suspended license charge — he’s been slapped with that one multiple times. His most recent busts were for allegedly possessing weed (in Aug.) … and an alleged DUI (in July).

DMX is still in custody, and will have to see a judge — with whom he’s probably on a first name basis — before he can get out.