DMX Arrested Again, To Perform On The Wendy Williams Show With Swizz Beatz

At some point DMX needs to realize that he becomes a magnet for arrest each time he sits in the driver’s seat of a car. The troubled rapper was arrested yesterday (Nov. 4) in South Carolina for a few infractions, including driving with a suspended license.
Reports TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … DMX — aka Earl Simmons — was pulled over by cops at the airport in Spartanburg, SC and nailed for driving on a suspended license, driving while uninsured, and driving an unlicensed vehicle.
A rep for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport says officers noticed DMX as soon as he pulled up to the terminal — and were apparently well versed on his track record.
X is familiar with the suspended license charge — he’s been slapped with that one multiple times. His most recent busts were for allegedly possessing weed (in Aug.) … and an alleged DUI (in July).
DMX is still in custody, and will have to see a judge — with whom he’s probably on a first name basis — before he can get out.
According to Darkman X’s press rep, the “Get At Me Dog” was released last night around 9:45 pm. The arrest will not affect any of his upcoming shows and he scheduled to performed with Swizz Beatz on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (Nov. 6).
Check out DMX’s latest mugshot on the next page.
—
Photo: TMZ