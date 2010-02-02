CBS Responds to Censoring “Forever” During Grammy Awards

“There are certain things you can’t say, or sing, on television.”

Ever since the broadcast of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards this weekend, the Internet has been pulsating in regards to the “unnecessary” censoring of lyrics for the night’s closing performances from Eminem, Lil Wayne and Drake.

Stating that the performance were barely able to be heard, there are some that are accusing the FCC and CBS of sabotaging the act, as well as trying to throw a monkey wrench in the only Hip Hop performance featured.

Stepping up to the plate, CBS representative Chris Ender has responded to such allegations being thrown their way.

“It was a rousing musical performance, but words were edited from the live telecast that didn’t meet our broadcast standards,” Ender explained, according to The Associated Press. “We have great respect for artists’ creative freedom, but there are certain things you can’t say, or sing, on television.”

According to Ender, the explicit material being showcased by the artists made it quite the task to broadcast it without a certain level of censorship. He added that each entertainer was allowed to perform freely, but were aware of the fact that they had to certain parameter which they had to abide by.

In response, however, there have been reports stated that the rappers actually made sure that their act was cleaned up and censored their lyrics themselves during the performance and replaced explicit language with a clean version or paused.

Eminem and Lil Wayne have been in the game for quite some time, so it only makes sense that they would be aware of this particular occasion and know what type of responsibility they would have to take before hitting the stage for a live audience.

But hey, maybe CBS wasn’t being trigger happy with the censor button and maybe Jay Z just happened to have enough prestige to be the only rapper to actually give an aired acceptance speech. It’s always a possibility, right?

