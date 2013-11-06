Drake’s Father Confirms They Recorded A Song Together [VIDEO]

It’s not often touted in news articles but Drake comes from a funky musical background. His uncle Larry Graham, Jr. was the bassist for Sly & the Family Stone during their glory years and his father, Dennis was a drummer.

Talent may skip a generation but when music is in your blood, it is always apparent. As fate would have it, there may be a musical family reunion in the works.

TMZ ran up on the senior Mr. Graham during an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles. When asked about the possible opportunity to hear a collaboration, he replied gleefully, “I have! We just did a song together.”

His sweatshirt, emboldened with the phrase Nothing Was the Same was very appropriate for the encounter. Drake’s third album was recently certified platinum.

Given the musical history and relationship bond these two share, it should be interesting to hear the final result.

