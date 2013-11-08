Drake Brings Out Lil Wayne At Miami Show [VIDEO]

If there was ever truly any dissension between Drake and his YMCMB clique, we’re seeing it put to rest one guest appearance at a time. The Toronto native recently brought out Lil Wayne for a surprise performance on his “Would You Like A Tour?”

The room went from live to electrifying, as the Cash Money/Young Money superstar appeared on stage to perform Drake’s Take Care hit “HYFR.” The OVO frontman wouldn’t let Wayne run through just one track, but before the show went on, the pair gave a special message.

While it’s difficult to hear in the footage, you can tell that Drake and Wayne basically bigged up one another. Soon after, the latter ran through his I Am Not A Human Being 2 cut “Rich As F*ck.”

Things seem to be cool between the two MCs, but YMCMB’s first lady Nicki Minaj hasn’t been exactly chummy with her Canadian counterpart.

“No, I’m Young Money til the death of me,” she told Whoo Kid, in reference to Drake’s Nothing Was The Same Album lacking any rap features from YMCMB. “Drake can do what Drake do but Nicki Minaj is a whole different person. I think your team is your team. Who gives a f*ck about trying to be different? I’m always going to want my team to be a part of my project, no matter what, in some way.”

We’ll have to see how Drake and Nicki’s relationship pans out in the future, but you can see him share a stage with Lil Wayne below.

