Bankruptcy Filing By DMX Denied By New York Judge

DMX may have to start paying his creditors, despite previous claims of being broke and down to his last $50. The Yonkers rapper filed for bankruptcy protection in July, but a New York judge has formally denied that request because the financial info provided wasn’t “trustworthy.”

The Journal News reports:

Earl Simmons, 42, the hip-hop star who traces his roots to Mount Vernon and Yonkers, stands to lose his possessions, including his share of a Mount Kisco home, now that he doesn’t have protection from creditors and baby mamas who are owed $1.8 million in contract disputes, goods, services and child support. Simmons’ single biggest debt is $1.3 million in child support owed to some of the 10 children he has fathered. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert D. Drain dismissed the July 29 Chapter 11 filing at the request of U.S. Trustee Tracy Hope Davis, who in court papers said that Simmons’ failed to give the court trustworthy information. Davis’ office accused Simmons of “obvious inconsistencies regarding his income and assets, rendering it impossible to ascertain his financial affairs.”

Part of the ruling prevents the “Get At Me Dog” from re-filing for bankruptcy for 18 months.

Recently, DMX was scheduled to perform on The Wendy Williams Show last week. However, the appearance was postponed and eventually cancelled after the rapper’s arrest at a South Carolina airport for charges including driving with a suspended license.

DMX’s press rep told the Journal he was unaware of the court date but that the rapper is moving on with national performances and eventually an international tour, if and when he is able to secure a passport.

Photo: TMZ