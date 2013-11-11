Casey Veggies ft. Dom Kennedy – “Faces (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Casey Veggies is releasing remixes of Life Changes tracks to whet the appetites of fans anxiously awaiting his collaborative effort with Rockie Fresh. Today, he unveils a reworked version of “Faces,” featuring fellow West Coaster Dom Kennedy.

Already a fan favorite because of its smooth vibe, the song receives another playeristic coat from the Leimert Park rapper. “I was the n***a back then, b**ch I’m still on top/ Album leaked a week earl, n***as still gon’ cop,” Dom says on the synth-heavy beat.

Young Veggies also released a remix of “Lifestyle,” guest starring Curren$y.

Next year, the Los Angeles major will release his major label debut via Epic Records. Read more about that here. Lend an ear to Casey Veggies’ “Faces (Remix)” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Casey Veggies