Future – “Maison Margiela” [LISTEN]

Here’s a treat for Future fans looking for a track that’s a bit more street than radio friendly. Producer Metro Boomin debuted a CDQ version of “Maison Margiela” from his 19 And Boomin’ mixtape.

Now, the tune’s trap-influenced sonics can be heard clear as crystal. The Atlanta rapper kicks rhymes detailing his cocaine cowboy aspirations over piano-driven production. “Fifteen-hundred on some Maison Margiela/ Freebandz gang, we the new Roc-A-Fella,” exclaims Future on the track’s chorus.

It’s a wonder that this won’t appear on his upcoming album, Honest. However, you can expect the rapper’s Miley Cyrus and Mr. Hudson-assisted record, “Real and True,” to appear on the project.

Download 19 And Boomin’ to find 19 thumping cuts in total. Guest appearances include Gucci Mane, Curren$y, Ace Hood, and more. Lend an ear to Future’s “Maison Margiela” below.

—

Photo: YouTube