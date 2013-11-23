Snoop Dogg XX: The 20 Most Gangsta Moments From Doggystyle

Snoop Dogg could very well consider himself the luckiest rapper to ever walk the earth.

There’s an inevitable time factor that will allow every artist to celebrate a 20th anniversary of an album they released. However, very few of the artists can boast that they released an album as memorable as Doggystyle.

1993 saw the Wu-Tang Clan kick down a locked door in the East. Snoop Doggy Dogg did the exact same out West.

After the monumental success of The Chronic–commercially and culturally–Snoop was already a bona fide star. The demand for his album had the streets in a buzz not to mention Hip-Hop was seeing the power shift to the West Coast after the East had set the standard on how to properly represent the culture.

The end was result was as classic as one could hope for. There were plenty of sales and a 5-mic rating from The Source magazine that validated its place in the Hall of Fame. But it wasn’t the easiest of times being the star on a controversial record label that was sinking as it was simultaneously fledging.

Snoop has made it from out the fire relatively unscathed and gone on to become one of the most recognizable figures in music. On this day, November 23, 2013, we look back on the 20 most gangsta moments from his debut, Doggystyle on its 20th anniversary.

—

Photo: VH1

